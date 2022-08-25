The Best Technologie Trends for Farmers in 2022

Every day our world experiences great changes and transformations in the area of technology. The improvements are so fast, variable and intense, that we have not yet finished understanding and developing one when we are surprised with the appearance of another.

Tech trends influence not only the IT sphere including casino online platforms or various social apps, but also the farming niche. The agricultural world does not escape these transformation processes that have allowed exponential progress. It helped substitute traditional methods with modern and advanced processes.

What Is Smart Agriculture?

It is the incorporation of technological tools in the agricultural field in order to optimize resources and improve decision-making thanks to the collection of information and data through said tools.

Smart Agriculture is an increasingly broad term and it continues to develop. What is clear is that it's a tool that incorporates technological advances and successes, in collaboration with the digitization of the sector and precision agriculture.

Benefits of Smart Agriculture

One of the objectives of many national agriculture policies is the orientation towards innovation and digitization of the industry.

Smart agriculture is proving to be able to face the numerous challenges of today. It does that by obtaining better results with limited natural resources. It also improves working conditions in the field.

With smart farming and the right advice, the following benefits can be achieved:

• Comprehensive crop control. The technological advances that smart agriculture brings us have the ability to detect the lack or excess of fertilizers or water and prevent diseases and pests.

• Environmental sustainability. New technologies improve the use of resources, contributing to the maintenance of the environment and saving resources as scarce as water and as expensive as fertilizers.

• Individualized analysis of crops. It allows us to know in detail the conditions of a certain crop and act accordingly.

• Increased productivity of farms. It's possible to obtain a higher yield and a higher quality of products. This is done through permanent quantitative and qualitative monitoring.

Top 5 Agricultural Trends in 2022

So what are these agricultural technology trends that are boosting productivity and that we should follow closely in 2022?

#1 Metaverse

This technology combines the real world and the virtual world. Now you can use it not just for entertainment but also to solve agricultural tasks! It's suggested that from home, you can virtually go to company X to buy/sell land, supplies, machinery, etc.

You can decide whether to make these sales/purchases to "play" in the digital world or whether to make them for the real world.

#2 Artificial Intelligence

In agriculture, AI is responsible for projects that aim to increase the pace of crop production. They use AI to manage food production and it learns how to grow crops faster, improving quality by comparing the effects of variables.

#3 Drones and Agricultural Robotics

This technology is based on tools such as remote sensing that allow us to map, model and plan our crops, optimizing tillage. This year and in the years to come, this technology will be increasingly common, to the point where it's becoming indispensable.

#4 Environmental Monitoring

In 2022, the variables observation system fully enters the agricultural scene to reduce the changes and impacts that the environment can generate. This is a great tool to facilitate planning and improve decisions. For example, sensors for agricultural monitoring or irrigation planning with the Smart irrigation programmer.

#5 Internet of Things (IoT)

The application of this technology for online monitoring makes it a reality that farmers can view all kinds of crop parameters from their smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. Using specialized apps, you can control irrigation, automate it and supervise it at any time.

Summing Up

The application of smart agriculture has already become essential for farmers and for the improvement of working conditions in the field). Investing in the present is preparing for the future. This is why agriculture professionals work on the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology in the industry.