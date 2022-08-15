Preview of the next F1 race- Belgium

Formula 1, the most watched racing series in the world, took a one-month sabbatical till the end of the summer.

On August 28, F1 will return for the fourteenth race out of twenty-two Grand Prix. The Belgian GP will take place after the break and will be staged at Stavelot this time.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix in 2022?

The Belgian Grand Prix will return towards the close of the summer in 2022. The three days between August 26 and August 28 will be used for the race. As usual, three sessions, qualifying, and the main race kick off the racing weekend. Below is the most comprehensive schedule for the next F1 Grand Prix.

Friday, August 26, 2022 - First practice

Friday, August 26, 2022 - Second practice

Saturday, August 27, 2022 - Third practice

Saturday, August 27, 2022 - Qualifying

Sunday, August 28, 2022 - Main Race

The 44 laps of Belgium's 7.004-km Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps will be used during the 14th Grand Prix. Lucky spectators get to see the racing firsthand.

F1 fans can follow this year's Belgian Grand Prix by visiting the official F1 website and F1TV. The event will also be accessible on Hulu and Fubo TV, two sports streaming services. Finally, the race will be telecast on sports stations throughout the world. For additional information about channels in your area, go to the Formula 1 website.

The Grand Prix draws a massive following globally, with millions of people watching across different TV channels all over the world. In Australia, it is a popular sport too, alongside many other leisure activities like online poker that is enjoyed by people from all walks of life in the stand-alone continent. For purposes of betting, the Belgian GP can also be followed on different betting channels in and out of Belgium.

Who will win the Formula 1 Belgian GP in 2022 is one of the primary concerns for fans. Max Verstappen continues to have the best odds and is in the lead. His victory in Spa-Francorchamps would give him his eighth victory and a considerable lead over his rivals. Leclerc, Sainz Jr., Russell, and Hamilton trail the current champion, but with just 258 points between them, they can't even catch the Dutch driver.

The odds for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are second and third, respectively. Due to the Ferrari driver's second-best finish in the standings, he is slightly ahead of the British superstar. He is now in line tied for second place with Sergio Perez with 178 and 173 points, respectively.

Hamilton is now just sixth in the standings with 146 points despite his win in Hungary. The betting odds for all favored competitors in the upcoming race are listed below.

Max Verstappen - 1.90

Charles Leclerc - 4.10

Lewis Hamilton - 7.20

Carlos Sainz Jr. - 9.60

George Russel - 11.50

Sergio Perez - 23.00

Fernando Alonso - 165.00

Lando Norris - 165.00

Esteban Ocon - 201.00

Daniel Ricciardo - 201.00

Who won the Grand Prix of Belgium? Ferrari holds the meet record, having won it a total of eighteen times, five times more than McLaren. Ferrari last won this race in 2009, ending a nine-year winless streak here in 2018.

Between 1992 and 2002, Michael Schumacher won this race five times. With his victory in 2002, he passed Ayrton Senna in terms of most victories.

Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton, the two current drivers, are in first place with four wins each, while Sebastian Vettel is only one victory behind them with three wins.

Valtteri Bottas set the current lap record at Spa with a time of 1:46.286 during the 2018 Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings by 80 points after starting tenth on the grid and winning his eighth race of the year.

Red Bull's wise move helped Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton, who was closing in on him. Pole-sitter George Russell finished third, giving Mercedes a second podium result in the last race before the summer break.

Ferrari had another day to forget after looking to be the quickest vehicle on the Hungaroring early in the race, only to spoil their prospects by switching to a hard tire that struggled in the chilly weather.

Previous Belgian Grand Prix Winners

2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing-Honda)

2020: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull-Renault)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull-Renault)

2012: Jenson Button (McLaren-Mercedes)