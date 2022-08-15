Retirement not on the horizon: Hamilton confirms he's not following Vettel into retirement

Lewis Hamilton has decided to continue his F1 career and is not planning to retire anytime soon. This follows the recent announcement of Sabastian Vettel's decision to retire from the sport.

Hamilton and Vettel made their F1 debuts in 2007; from then on, they would share 10 of the following 13 World Championships.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Vettel, who is much younger than Hamilton, made his retirement announcement. The German F1 driver who drives for Aston Martin, having raced for Ferrari, Red Bull, Toro Rosso, and BMW Sauber. Vettel is one of F1's most successful drivers, having won four World Driver's Championships.

With 53 victories, Vettel is presently third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners, behind only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. His 13 triumphs in 2013 tied him with Schumacher for the most victories in a season.

Hamilton is the second-oldest F1 driver, despite a challenging season in which he is yet to win a race. In his words, he said, "not really thinking about it” retirement.

He has said he is more interested in winning another championship after missing a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021.

Hamilton has been hailed as one of his generation's greatest Formula One drivers and the best driver.

Hamilton has also said the only thing on his mind is how he will improve his car. "I'm thinking about what steps I need to take to get this team winning again." What is the road map to winning another world championship?" he said.

Much like Vettel, Hamilton has developed into a change agent for the sport and continues to advocate for diversity in motorsport.

His Mercedes contract doesn't expire until the conclusion of the 2023 Formula One season, and he maintains that he still has a lot to give to the sport.

With Michael Schumacher, Hamilton has a record-tying seven World Drivers' Championship victories in Formula One. He also owns the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (103), podium finishes (188), and other stats.

As of 2022, Hamilton is the only black driver competing in the series. After placing third in his first race.

Hamilton excels in various disciplines and is one of the most all-around drivers on the circuit. He has been praised for his aggressive driving style and his innate ability to sense when the car is approaching its limitations.

As a result of his ability to maintain momentum through corners despite the car's instability, Hamilton has consistently used less fuel than his teammates throughout his career. He has also received accolades for his capacity to adjust to changes in the vehicle's setup and shifting track conditions.

One of the best wet-weather drivers in the sport, Hamilton has had some of his best results in those conditions. The largest victory margin since the Australian Grand Prix in 1995 was achieved by Lewis Hamilton, who defeated Nick Heidfeld by more than a minute to win the 2008 British Grand Prix.

From the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix to the 2019 German Grand Prix, Hamilton was unbeaten in every race impacted by rain during the turbo-hybrid era. Max Verstappen ended Hamilton's nearly five-year record at the German Grand Prix.

Many experts and other drivers regard Hamilton as the greatest Formula One driver of all time. Additionally, he is among the most marketable athletes. In 2018, the stylish driver began collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger.

On March 18, 2007, at 22, Lewis made his Formula One debut with McLaren Mercedes alongside Fernando Alonso, the current World Champion. Lewis broke several records in his first season, including the most race victories, pole positions, and points scored in a rookie campaign.

Despite his youth, he challenged top drivers with far more experience and remained in the title race up until the season's final race in Brazil.

Lewis became the youngest Formula One World Champion ever when he won the championship for the first time in 2008 at the age of 23 years, nine months, and 26 days. Lewis won the championship on the penultimate lap of the decisive race in Brazil after making a late pass for fifth place, making it undoubtedly one of the most thrilling championship races in F1 history.