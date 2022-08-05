Best Locations for Formula 1 Worldwide

Formula 1 is undeniably the most anticipated global event in motorsports, and the place where the race is held really matters.

The thing is that not all roads are built similarly, so one is more dangerous, while another seems too easy and boring. There are tracks that are deadly dangerous to ride, which makes the drivers' performance even more impressive. Well, let's see what unique places Formula 1 uses.

Albert Park Circuit, Australia, Melbourne

Local residents adore sports events. The Melbourne track runs through a park around an artificial lake. It traditionally opens the season, which is why races are often unpredictable and a huge number of accidents occur. However, it's still considered one of the main events of the whole season.

International Shanghai Circuit

This extremely dangerous track impresses viewers with sharp turns, where the pilots need to be able to hold on. Moreover, there are plenty of opportunities for overtaking. This is followed by a straight line with a length of 1.2 kilometres, where a speed of over 300 km/h is allowed. After that, a driver has to suddenly slow down and fit into the turn to continue the race.

Another factor making competition on this track thrilling is the weather conditions. And even if the sun was shining bright, it doesn't guarantee the same during the whole race. It can suddenly start raining, which makes pilots and teams change their tactics. Formula 1 is never dull if held in Shanghai!

Monte Carlo Urban Racing Track

This place is well-known worldwide, and even those who are not interested in motorsports know it. The track runs along the Mediterranean Sea coast and is definitely one of the most beautiful and expensive places where Formula 1 is held. The best places for spectators are the balconies of luxury hotels and the decks of yachts.

The main feature of the track is that it is incredibly narrow - pilots should not make mistakes. The car crashes at the slightest wrong movement, and the participant is eliminated from the race. The goal of the racers is not only to win but also to show their refined skills!

Monza National Circuit

It's rightfully considered the fastest track in the championship, allowing participants to accelerate to 370 kilometres per hour. At first glance, it may seem that the circuit is almost straight and quite boring, but this is far from the case. It has only ten turns, but the races are usually accompanied by phenomenal, unpredictable wins and awful accidents. Moreover, this city is home to Ferrari, the most popular team worldwide. Both racing fans and just tourists can enjoy the amazing atmosphere as everybody can visit the event and watch the performance by themselves.

Marina Bay Track in Singapore

Marina Bay is the first track in history where a night race was held. This place is opposite Monaco - the road is wide, which gives enough room for manoeuvres and spectacular overtaking. At the same time, the track is fenced with concrete blocks and a mistake can result in a severe injury or even death. Formula 1 in Singapore is extremely challenging for participants due to the weather conditions. In addition to the complicated track, it is more difficult for drivers to navigate due to the heat. Weather conditions greatly affect the concentration of attention, leading to completely unexpected results in the race.