Alfa Romeo is Likely to Extend Zhou's Formula 1 Contract

Motor sports are among the most popular events in the sporting world today.

Having officially gotten their start in the late 1800s, when the first car race was organized in France, motor sports have grown widely in popularity, not just throughout Europe, but North and South America, Africa, and to a lesser extent in Asia.

In 2022, the biggest events in motor racing are the Formula 1 (or F1) races, which have grown so popular. F1 is sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and it is the highest class of international auto racing. Races feature the fastest road-course cars in any regulated autosport, and F1 drivers are among the most popular athletes in the world.

It is precisely this popularity, that makes the sport to enticing to punters and fans. In fact, if we were to take a look at some of the top mobile bookmakers, we would see that F1 is among the most popular auto sports, and even more broadly one of the most popular sports, to bet on.

Zhou Guanyu and Alfa Romeo

Out of the teams that most people have heard, some of the biggest are Mercedes, Red Bull, and Alfa Romeo. And it is Alfa Romeo that we will be discussing today, as their contract with one of their drivers is soon running out.

Zhou Guanyu is the first Chinese driver to compete in Formula 1. He started his career in motor racing as a karting driver, before moving on to F4. Once he proved his stuff in F4, F3 and F2, Alfa Romeo recruited him to race for their team in the highest class of racing. In 2021, he worked as a test driver for the team, and in the past year he got to show his stuff on the course.

With 11 races under his belt, Zhou Guanyu managed to score 5 points and was placed in the 17th position. While not great, it is pretty impressive for the driver's first year behind a F1 wheel. At least, Alfa Romeo seems to think so. According to quite a few reputable sources, the team is planning to extend Zhou's contract in 2023.

Apparently, according to Alfa Romeo, Zhou has met their expectations and even surpassed some. His skill on the track has impressed the team, and it seems that it is very likely that they will continue his contract in 2023. Whether these rumors will be corroborated soon remains to be seen.

Why Alfa Romeo is Considering Zhou?

The simplest reason is that Zhou Guanyu is a great driver. He has done well for himself in F4 and F3, and pulled off some incredible wins at F2. In his last F2 race before moving to Alfa Romeo, the FIA Formula 2 Championship, he landed in 3rd place, and in the F3 Asian Championship he managed to finish in 1st.

Apart from that, however, there are a host of other reasons for extending the driver's contract. For one, a financial reason. Chinese companies have shown a much greater interest in backing Zhou Guanyu in the past year. Alfa Romeo would not be wise to let that opportunity slip them by.

With those two factors, plus Zhou's impressive track record at F2 and his experience with Alpine, There really isn't much of a reason that Alfa Romeo wouldn't extend the young driver's contract, for at least another year.

Other News from Formula 1

Quite a few fans are very surprised by these rumors regarding Guanyu and Alfa Romeo. He is a great driver, however, he only managed 5 points during the year so far, and is sitting at the 17th position, just barely outside the bottom five. Still, he did manage some fantastic feats on the course throughout the year. Perhaps the reason that Guanyu's extension of contract rumor is such a surprise, is because of Mercedes' decision to replace one of their best drivers, and one of the top drivers working today.

A few days ago the F1 world was shocked when the team announced that they would be replacing Hamilton with De Vries for the Paul Ricard competition. Certainly, the Alfa Romeo team must have been surprised to learn this. The unexpected news came from their rivals only a few days ago.

However, thinking about it, the change in line-up isn't as shocking as one might first believe. The simple truth is that, according to Mercedes, each driver must give up a spot of their sessions to a greenhorn. Hamilton elected to step aside at Paul Ricard, so that De Vries can get his shot at fame.