Most Common Car Problems In 2022

Whether you've just bought your dream motor or you've finally found the perfect family vehicle, getting a new car is an exciting time.

Nowadays, it's easier than ever to get the car you want as you can now find many of them on finance. Some companies even offer car finance for bad credit, so you don't have to settle for a cheap old car just because your credit score is low. Once you have your brand new shiny car, you may be concerned about any potential problems it could run into. So, to help you prepare, here's a list of the most common car problems you might face in 2022.

Flat Tires

The most common car problem that everyone will face at some point, is a flat tire. Over time, tires wear down and the more worn they are, the more likely they are to become punctured. This can be particularly dangerous when travelling at high speeds, so you want to ensure that you have your tires changed every 50,000 miles or so. It's also a good idea to have basic knowledge of how to change a tire, just in case you end up stranded with no way to contact a mechanic. Carrying a spare tire may take up a little room in your car, but you'll be thankful for it when you need it most.

Engine Issues

Other common car issues you might experience are problems with your engine. You might notice that it's sputtering and doesn't sound quite right. A healthy engine should be relatively quiet, so if it suddenly starts making rattling sounds, you should probably get it checked out. A well maintained engine will have a good oil pressure to stop any metal parts grinding against each other. If you don't properly look after your engine, then the damage caused can be pretty costly to fix.

Worn Brake Pads

If you hear your brakes making a squeaking sound or you notice that you have to press them a little harder to slow down, you should take your car to a mechanic as your brakes could be wearing out. This will happen naturally over time, but it's important you stay on top of it. You should never drive with worn out brake pads, as it could lead to a serious accident. Most people will notice that their brakes are starting to wear before it gets to that point, so make sure you look out for the warning signs.

Cracked Windscreen

Chips in your windscreen can easily happen and usually occur when something hits it at a high speed. You may think that the small chip isn't that bad, but if left untreated, it could cause larger cracks. Having a chip in your windscreen can cause a vulnerability to the whole pane of glass, making it dangerous as it could crack at any point. Make sure if you spot any chips or cracks in your windscreen that you get them repaired as soon as possible.

Leaky Radiator

Discovering that your radiator is leaking is one of the most common issues people have with their cars. 99% of the time, the leaking is caused by the radiator becoming corroded due to improper maintenance. Once you have one leak, more will probably occur and could lead to your radiator overheating. Without the ability to cool down, your car will become too hot and could even cause an engine fire. To prevent any leaks, make sure you keep your radiator in top condition and don't leave any repairs until it's too late.

Transmission Failure

You may notice that it becomes harder to change gears over time, and this could be because they've worn down over time due too low transmission fluid. If you leave it too long, the transmission could fail completely, and the repair will most definitely cost you a fair bit. The transmission system can also become leaky as it requires a lot of fluid to ensure it's lubricated enough to work properly. One tiny hole can cause a leak that will cause the transmission to wear down quicker and it won't work as efficiently either. The fluid also stops it from overheating, so if a lot of the fluid has leaked out, then the transmission could fail. Typically, if there's a leak in your transmission pan, you'll notice red liquid underneath your car. If you notice this at any point, take your car straight to the mechanics. Catching the problem early can save you more money than you think.

Flat Batteries

One of the most annoying car problems can be a flat battery. Once you realise your battery's flat, there's no going anywhere and your plans can be completely ruined. Sometimes it can be easily fixed by a jump start if it was caused by something small like forgetting to turn off a light. But car batteries do not last forever, eventually it will need replacing.

Electrical Problems

One problem that happens more often than people realise, is issues with the electrical components of the car. Nowadays, most cars come packed with the latest technology and in car entertainment. A common issue you may notice with your speakers is a crackling sound or that they become muffled over time and need to be replaced. Alternatively, they could stop working altogether. This indicates there's an electrical fault so it's a good idea to get it checked out in case there's a bigger problem behind it. Another common issue that can be affected by your electrics is your car lights. If your car lights stop working, it can be dangerous and render your vehicle unroadworthy, which unfixed could cause you to get fined by law enforcement. Bulbs will normally wear out over time, but if they fail not long after getting your car, or if you've only just replaced them, then there could be a bigger electrical fault that needs addressing.

As with most problems, prevention is the best cure, so make sure your car is well maintained. If you want to avoid major problems further down the road, it's also best to catch the small issues sooner rather than later. It's the minor problems that can turn into big, expensive repairs when left untreated, so don't think it'll get better on its own. Taking care of your car isn't too difficult, it just takes a little bit of your attention and the initiative to take it to the mechanics when things aren't quite right.