Raiden Medal Burst: A fun mobile-only slot game from OneTouch

Take flight with the best fighter jets the Earth can provide against invading aliens at Raiden Medal Burst.

Basic details

Raiden Medal Burst is a game from OneTouch released on 8 June 2022 globally. It comes with a theoretical return to player (RTP) rate of 96.18% with medium volatility. Raiden Medal Burst is a standard slot game with five reels, three rows, and ten paylines similar to traditional slot machines. The most modern feature it has is the full-reel wild with multiplier and transforming symbols included in the special features.

Play Raiden Medal Burst like a traditional 'coins per line' game where your ante is paid once per payline. The base bet is always in multiples of tens with a minimum of 10 coins and a maximum of 100 coins per spin. You can change their value between x0.02 to x1 of your chosen currency per coin, making the maximum bet only 100x. That means the top price can reach up to 148,000 of any currency you wish.

Special features

There are three kinds of special features in Raiden Medal Burst giving you a great shot at the game's big payouts. Every spin has a chance at triggering at least one of them or a combination of the three for the biggest payout possible. Here are those features and how they work:

Medal symbols trigger if stacked

All medal symbols always come in a stack but will sometimes only show part of its set at any given spin. If all three in a stack appear on the grid, then all enemy craft (high paying) symbols turn into medals. These are more likely to hit and pay better than normal symbols. It hits for as low as a pair with three, four, and five of a kind having the best payout in a single set.

Free spins with stacked medal symbols

It is possible to get three or more stacked medal symbols and if you do, you get to enter the free spin mode. The number of free spins you get is equal to how many stacked medals you get up to five. All enemy craft also turn into medals in this mode for every spin, giving you more chances of hitting using the highest-paying combinations in the game.

Full reel wild symbol

The last feature is exclusive only to free spin modes and it is the full reel wild symbol. It takes up the entire third column and it will stay throughout the free spin mode, giving you an easy three to four of a kind. This can amount to big payouts every spin and you can almost guarantee big wins in the following spins.

Two-way reel hit

All ten paylines in Raiden Medal Burst hit both ways from left to right and vice versa. This way, you always have the opportunity to win big cash prizes from both angles in every spin. It also triggers during free spins, theoretically making every roll count with consistent wins.

