NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022: Crashes, Kansas, and Sonoma Raceway

As we reach the summer months of the NASCAR season, the temperature isn't the only aspect of the sport that's heating up; quarter-season rivalries are emerging, leaderboards are still up for grabs, and diehard motorsports fans anticipate a visit from the NASCAR crew to their local speedway.

Speedy Recovery: Carson Hocevar

Fortunately, Carson Hocevar came out on the other side of a scary wreck in Saturday's Camping World Truck Series race.

During the final lap in the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois, Hocevar spun out after connecting with Derek Kraus. Moments later, Tyler Hill collided with Hocevars' driver's side of his Chevrolet Silverado. The horrific scenes were soon settled when Hocevar raised his arm to the crowd whilst being stretchered to the ambulance.

"I want to thank all the fans for reaching out since the accident - definitely feeling the love! I know you're all eager for an update, but I'm waiting on the specialists' results on my ankle before sharing. I'm eager to get back behind the wheel and will update you soon when I know more!"

With 5 top-five finishes, 2 top-threes, and runner-up placements at Bristol dirt and Darlington, Hocevar will be eager to return as he's eighth in the season standings.

Zane Smith in Kansas: The Car to Bet On

Zane Smith is projected to finish the Truck Series of 2022 as the No.1 ranked driver, and this shouldn't come as a surprise since he's won the most races (3) through the first eleven events.

During Smith's most recent success, he led 108 of 134 laps at Kansas Speedway to record his third NASCAR Camping World Series win of the season. With a +600 price tag to be found on Smith, unbelievable boosts could be found with the likes of BetMGM.

BetMGM sportsbooks offered great promo codes for Kansas, and because Smith is hot property at the bookies right now, he's been the ideal wager selection for bettors hunting down those valuable lines.

A late resurgence from Ty Majeski worried fans for a potential upset as Smith dominated most of the race; however, after the restart, Smith stormed away from Majeski and hit the checkered flag with 1.653 seconds to spare.

"It was really just an unbelievable truck," said Smith, who collected his first Kansas victory and the sixth of his career. "So dang cool. That was one of the easier ones I've ever had to win, but that late-race restart scared me a little bit.

"It's a good thing I didn't have another one there because I'm stuck in fourth [gear], so sorry for no burnout."

Smith's Ford was heading towards an even easier win before Dean Thompson caused a fourth caution and a subsequential restart. Majeski was close to capitalizing on a chance for his first series win, but Smith's F-150 was just too powerful.

"We were really close," Majeski said. "We kept easing on the adjustments all night, getting the balance better on every run. The track was freeing up, and we were just a little too free, so we kept making small changes.

"The sun went down, and I think we over-adjust a little on that last stop - couldn't attack it, just a little bit too free."

Next up: Sonoma Raceway

On June 11-12, NASCAR returned to Sonoma Raceway, as motorsport fans of the Golden State have patiently awaited the return since 2019. Pandemic restrictions have prevented Sonoma from boasting a full capacity crowd up until the forthcoming event, so we should expect a celebratory atmosphere, and the Raceway's executives are preparing.

"I think you have to approach it that you're almost - not necessarily a first-time event - but it Is time to kind of blow the dust off it you will," said Jill Gregory, the EVP and general manager of Sonoma Raceway. "I mean, we've not had a full crowd since 2019. No national series, no NASCAR event in 2020, and a reduced capacity in '21. So, you know, a lot has changed since then. And we want to make sure that when fans come back at full force, not only do they have all of the things that they remember and love but there are new activities, new ways for us to engage them."

Despite the Cup Series headlining the weekend, the Truck Series will return to the track for the first time since the late 1990s. The Truck Series has strong roots in California, and it will undoubtedly receive a lot of attention.