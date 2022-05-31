How Long Does A DUI Affect Your Insurance?

A DUI will drastically increase your auto insurance premiums in virtually every circumstance. You may wind up spending twice as much for coverage, and sometimes much more; on average, we discovered that a single DUI increased auto insurance premiums by 72%.

A DUI conviction may affect your insurance premiums for up to five years, depending on where you live. After a DUI, DWI, or DWAI conviction, your insurance company may need you to fill out an SR-22 form. Insurance prices go up when a driver has been convicted of DUI since they pose a greater risk but you can avail a cheap SR22 as an alternative.

Your insurer will find out about your position via your state's department of motor vehicles (DMV) and your driving record, so you should immediately contact your car insurance provider. The issue is how long your DUI record will affect your insurance premiums.

How long would a DUI affect a car insurance policy?

Typically, a DUI conviction impacts your insurance for three and five years. A DUI conviction might stay on your driving record for five to 10 years, depending on the circumstances. However, it's doubtful that this will have a long-term impact on your insurance prices.

To qualify for the lowest car insurance rates, 35 months after a violation, such as a DUI, are generally necessary. An SR-22 form may be needed for three to five years.

In many circumstances, three years after a DUI, your rates will revert to normal levels, depending on your insurance. After three years, we recommend contacting your insurance provider to reevaluate your rates.

If convicted of driving under the influence, your insurance provider will likely increase your rate. Typically, the rate rise lasts for three years. However, how DUI impacts insurance is complex, and it does not necessarily affect premiums.

When does a DUI affect insurance coverage?

It is against the law for insurance firms to modify your policy "mid-term" or before renewal. Therefore, if you get a DUI with 11 months remaining on your insurance, your rate will remain unchanged for the remaining 11 months. The only exception is if you apply for coverage for the first time. They may then quote the new pricing at a higher price. Therefore, it is preferable not to apply for further coverage until your existing insurance expires.

At the time of policy renewal, they may increase your premiums. They will also evaluate your age, gender, marital status, driving record, and other criteria in addition to your DUI. Typically, rates will increase by 20 to 30 percent. But only if your insurance provider is aware of your DUI conviction. However, what if you do not report the infraction to your insurance company? Would they still be aware?

Depending on the circumstances, you may or may not be required to disclose your DUI to your insurance carrier. You must inform them if you need a document known as an SR-22. If not, you do not. If you are not compelled to disclose your DUI to your insurance, you should not do so.

If you do not notify your insurance provider, the only way for them to discover this information is to look at your driving record. They are permitted to do so and will often do so whenever your policy is due for renewal. It is also required when applying for new insurance.