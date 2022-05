Can We Expect to See Hamilton on the Grid Next Season?

The changes brought in to spice up the racing for this season have, for the most part, achieved what they were intended to do.

The cars are able to race closer for longer, creating more opportunities for overtaking. At the front, it still looks like we're probably going to have a two-way fight for the title, but that's not something to be sniffed at. With no one driver able to run away with the title, F1 attracts more viewers who tune in to watch an exciting duel.

This is a far cry from what we saw in recent years, where one man won most of the races and had the Drivers' World Championship title done and dusted with a third of the season remaining. Apart from Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and their commercial partners, this scenario wasn't good for anyone as races were predictably boring.

That's why many fans fell back in love with the sport last year when we saw a fierce fight between the Brit and Max Verstappen. Ultimately, the title battle ran right until the end of the season, with the controversial final lap that saw the Dutchman pip his rival with just corners to spare.

At the end of the race, in true sportsman-like fashion, Hamilton approached Verstappen, shook is hand, and congratulated him on his achievement. He did this despite the fact that he was deeply upset by the way the safety car situation had been handled and completely exhausted by the gruelling battle that the two had been engaged in.

A Much-Needed Break

Hamilton then disappeared from the spotlight for the best part of three months, making a brief trip to see The Queen to collect his knighthood. During this time, there was much speculation about whether the seven-time world champion would return for the 2022 season or whether he would just retire.

He did return though, hoping to win the eighth title that he so narrowly missed out on in 2021. That hasn't been the case and, instead, Hamilton has been floundering around in the mid-field struggling with a car that's as bouncy as a space hopper on a trampoline.

This has led some to begin to question whether we might see the Brit retire from the sport.

An Unfamiliar Place

Unlike just about every other driver on the grid, Lewis Hamilton didn't have to work his way up from a back marker team, into the midfield, and then to a race-winning outfit. He started his career with McLaren in 2007 and was challenging for the title in his rookie season. While he missed out narrowly that time out, he did manage it the following year, ironically also after a last-lap overtake.

Even in 2009, a season where his team had struggled with a major rule change, Lewis Hamilton has had a race-winning car. So the 2022 Mercedes, which porpoises so badly it has to be intentionally made to run slower, is unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory for Hamilton.

What's worse for the Brit is that neither he nor the team understand exactly what's wrong or how to fix it, resulting in a lot of confusion.

Willing to Commit?

In February, Hamilton said that each season he has to ask himself whether he is "willing to commit the time and effort" required to win a world championship. If his team is unable to get on top of the problems of the 2022 car, he may make a different decision at the end of this season.

He's already been challenged by his new teammate, George Russell, who is clearly able to match him on pace. This will also affect his motivation.

Hamilton has plenty going on outside F1. He's got his own team in the Extreme E series and has started his own fashion line. He, therefore, has plenty of things to retire to when he leaves the sport.

So although he has a contract for next season, he may not stick around if the current problems in Mercedes continue.