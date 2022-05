What Makes a Great F1 Driver?

Formula 1 driving looks awesome, but not everyone is built for the high-octane sport.

The demands of driving a car for so long, keeping reaction times tight, and hitting back in the face of losses aren't for the average man. That being said, if you aspire to become a great F1 driver, we will tell you what's involved below.

Adaptability

Formula 1 competitions take place worldwide, which means that drivers need to be adjustable to different time zones, cultures, and climates quickly. As well as this, the action on the track can change in a split second, which means drivers need to have the ability to adapt their strategy accordingly. If a driver can't handle the change, they may as well stop before they begin.

Focus

Having a strong mind is a must for F1 driving and remaining completely focused throughout an entire race is essential - a momentary lapse is all it takes to lose positions. When drivers are on the track, external factors including wins and losses will impact their mindset; the ability to deal with any mindset is crucial to F1 drivers.

Commitment

Typically, F1 drivers start at a very young age, even if that means racking up racing simulation hours and keeping fit as a kid. Having the aspiration to become an F1 driver is one thing but committing to see it through to greatness is what sets people apart. You only need to look at the likes of Lewis Hamilton to see that personal fitness is important to F1 driving and maintaining such levels of fitness takes high levels of commitment.

Reaction

Through training and conditioning, F1 drivers need lighting speed reactions, which let them deal with changing conditions on the track and avoid collisions. During training for a Grand Prix, the Batak Pro reaction test is often used to strengthen concentration levels. To keep drivers alert through a race, safe levels of caffeine are used before a race.

Professionalism

Whether inside or outside of their cars, F1 drivers need to be professional at all times. Part of this means speaking in the same style as their mechanic, which demonstrates their expertise and helps get work completed faster. Outside of the driving world, F1 drivers need the ability to articulate themselves professionally to the general public and the media.

Strength and Stability

Formula 1 drivers face heavy g-forces when they're racing, which is why their bodies need to be strong enough to take the pressure. As well as this, drivers are sat in the same position for a long time, which can put a strain on the body; muscle endurance is a huge part of an F1 driver's training regime.

Being a great F1 driver goes further than having the ability to drive well - they need to be focused, professional, in great physical shape and have a high level of commitment. If you want to become an F1 driver, you need to start young and never stray from the path.