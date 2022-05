4 Factors to Consider When Shopping for Motorcycle Helmets in 2022

Buying a motorcycle for the first time is one of the most exciting parts of any biker's life. It's the beginning of decades spent on the open road, enjoying the freedom that only riding on a motorcycle can provide.

However, it's also a crucial moment that can change the course of any biker's life forever. If you pick a bike you're not comfortable riding or highly rated for safety, you risk getting in an accident that cuts your journey short.

The same goes for helmets. Although you might be tempted to choose a helmet that looks the coolest (or not wear one at all), you're better off picking a product that will save you in a life-threatening road incident. As cool as side flames and color gradient shades are, they won't save your life.

So, we're here to share the most important factors to consider when shopping for a motorcycle helmet.

1) Choose a Snug Fit

When shopping for a motorcycle helmet, one of the most important factors is whether it grips the head snugly. That's why it isn't recommended to use a previously owned helmet to ensure you are receiving your perfect fit. A loose helmet will lose all functionality if head protection is truly needed.

Over time, with consistent wear, the helmet and padding will essentially mold to your head, providing a comfortable fit. However, you still want to aim for a tight fit when you're trying on sizes in the shop. The skin should move, but not the protective padding.

Another important tip to remember, a helmet is good for 3-5 years. Once that comfortable fit starts to become a little loose, it's time to replace it - and right away. Delaying this process could mean riding with a helmet that isn't protective anymore.

2) Consider Safety Ratings

When buying a helmet for the first time, it is important to make sure that the helmet meets the safety requirements that your home country has. These safety certifications are how you can be sure that the helmet you are purchasing is safe. Helmets receive an approval rating and occasionally a voluntary ranking as well.

If you plan to travel through another continent, like Europe, you will have to familiarize yourself with each country's biking and helmet laws to avoid fines.

3) Pick Colors that Stand Out to Drivers

Color also plays an important role in motorcycle safety. It may seem cool to pick a black helmet with an all-black outfit, but this actually makes it difficult for cars to spot cyclists on the road. It is important to shop for colors that make it easy for riders to be spotted and include reflective decals that will gain the attention of cars on the road.

4) Ensure Proper Air Flow

Picking a helmet that provides thorough ventilation will also contribute to a great riding experience. During hot or cold weather, proper ventilation can be the difference between a smooth ride or a potential accident caused by a foggy face shield.

The Takeaway

There are many factors to consider when shopping for a motorcycle helmet because, let's face it, motorcycles can be very dangerous. To avoid dangerous road accidents, it is vital to take helmet shopping just as seriously as bike shopping.

Shop for helmets that come in bright colors or have reflective strips, look for helmets with a tight fit for added protection, and prioritize quality airflow as a non-negotiable specification.

Take the time to research rules and safety regulations when helmet shopping because, ultimately, you will get what you pay for and protect everyone on the road.