F1 vs NASCAR: Which is best?

Motorsports have always been one of the best sports to follow and get into.

As well as the thrilling action and high-octane crashes, the sheer choice of motorsports to dive into makes them appealing. While F1 is naturally the pinnacle for many, NASCAR is also a sport that is starting to appear on many people's radar.

But who wins in a showdown between the two?

F1 and NASCAR - What are they about?

As any passionate Formula 1 follower knows, this is a motorsport which sees drivers compete in teams of two for the Drivers Championship at the season's end.

The racing takes place at glamorous locations around the world and teams have some leeway within the rules to tweak their cars in-race. Races usually last 305 kilometres and the number of laps needed to finish involves dividing this figure by the lap length for each track.

NASCAR is still a motorsport which sees drivers from different teams compete to win races, but it does differ in some ways. Firstly, it is based solely in the US and does not travel to circuits around the world to race.

In addition, the cars in this sport are all based on stock vehicles from brands such as Chevy and cannot be tweaked in-race by teams. NASCAR races are also usually run over much longer distances and therefore last for longer, typically taking around four hours compared to F1's two hours maximum per race. The last major difference lies in the tracks - NASCAR circuits are all ovals, while F1 tracks can be any shape in the form of a loop.

Sports betting on F1 and NASCAR

While there are a few big differences between the sports, one thing which brings them together is how popular they are to bet on. While this has always been the case for F1 — especially in the UK and Europe, wagering on this and other sports such as NASCAR is now taking off in the US too. This is largely down to changing legislation around sports betting in the US, which enables states to legalise it if they choose. As a result, NASCAR betting is now gaining traction at sportsbooks in the US and becoming just as popular as F1 for people to wager on.

F1: Which are the most famous names, teams and tracks?

As all fans of Formula 1 know, it has ties with some of the most famous names and tracks in racing. The F1 circuit at Monte Carlo in Monaco is a great example of this, as are some other world-famous circuits, such as Imola in Italy or Silverstone in the UK. These iconic racetracks not only continue to attract people to F1, but also make for some of the best racing action.

In terms of famous names and teams, there is also no shortage of these to reflect on in the sport's history. From modern greats like Lewis Hamilton to legends of the past like Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost, Jim Clark and Juan Manuel Fangio, Formula 1 has seen some of the most talented athletes compete. When it comes to famous teams who grace the sport, big names such as Red Bull, Mercedes, Williams and Ferrari spring to mind.

NASCAR: What are the most famous tracks, teams and drivers?

As with Formula 1, NASCAR is also a motorsport with its own history and list of legendary figures. Although they might not be as familiar to F1 followers, they are just as impressive. Perhaps the most famous NASCAR track is the Daytona Speedway in Florida. This hosts the famed Daytona 500 race and is always home to thrilling action.

NASCAR is also a sport which is home to some outrageous characters who love to race. Of the modern drivers, Kyle Busch is perhaps the biggest star, but he is just the latest in a long line. From Dale Earnhardt to Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty and David Pearson, this is a sport which has uncovered some top drivers. There are also a lot of well-known NASCAR teams to follow, including Penske Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

F1 vs NASCAR: Which is best?

This is a tough question to answer because both bring something unique to the table. Of course, ardent F1 supporters will think this is the best sport because of the glamour, drama and racing action it delivers. NASCAR should not be discounted though and offers a more raucous, gritty style of racing which is fascinating to watch. If you already love Formula 1, the best idea may be to view NASCAR as something extra to get your motorsport fix with when the season is finished.