Big Questions for Team Williams: Can the Team Make a Step Forward in 2022?

With this year's Formula 1 season upon us with revolutionary new cars and legendary drivers, there are several key questions facing Williams Racing.

It's fair to say their 2021 campaign was positively surprising, as the British team rose from the bottom of the pile to climb above two teams into the eighth position in the constructors' Championship. However, they're well aware of the job they have ahead of them to recapture their glory days and become a contender for the World Championship again.

There's a real sense of optimism in the team, despite being slightly dampened after the heavens opened earlier this month at Silverstone while preparing to send the FW44 from its maiden spin with Nicholas Latifi alongside his new partner - the Thai originated Alex Albon. According to the team's boss Jost Capito, the men and women dressed in Navy blue are well aware of where they stand, so they're prepared to surprise other teams this year.

Can Williams Racing Build on the Solid Foundation They Laid in 2021?

Considering that 2020 was the team's first point-less season in their long and illustrious history, even getting into the top-10 would have been a significant step forward in 2021. However, they managed to do better than that by over-performing to record six points finishes and rank eighth during the Constructors Championship tournament.

The team's haul of 23 points was more than Williams have recorded in the last three seasons combined. That has made their confidence grow significantly, with the investments put in by Dorilton starting to yield results, and Capito's organizational changes seem to be working. However, the real test will come in 2022 when the team settles their new technical team with Francis Xavier Demaison at the head and ready to work with a new set of regulations.

Retaining the eighth position is the minimum expectation for the girls and boys in blue, but that might be harder than how they got there due to the high level of competition this year. However, the team seems prepared for this competition, aided by the interesting driver pairing of Latifi and Albon.

Lafiti is in his third year with Williams, while Albon will be making his return to Formula 1 after spending a year as Red Bull's reserve and test driver. The two were previously teammates when racing for the Formula 2 team, DAMS in 2018 and they get along with each other very well. That will be essential in creating a good team dynamic and atmosphere.

Will Albon Manage to Shake Off His Bittersweet History With Red Bull?

After spending a year on the sidelines as a development and reserve driver for Red Bull, Albon is in an unusual position of racing for Williams while retaining links to another. Albon will be racing for team Williams this year after Red Bull worked out a deal with the team to have him on loan, but will be on their roster for a possible return in the future.

Talking to the press on whether he sees himself as a driver who's fully committed to Williams, Albon revealed that he will bring a long-term mentality to the team. The Thai driver now has his trademark smile back and he seems like a driver with a new lease to the racing world with his new life at Williams.

Albon worked hard on the simulator, helping the development of Red Bull's RB18 before his move to start working on Williams FW44. Of course, it's hard to compare simulators with the real race as the simulation feels different in terms of motion, but Albon is determined to do the best job he can.

Williams is the ideal team for Albon's second chance as they maintain the family feeling instilled by their founding fathers, the Williams family. The squad presents the Thai driver with an environment where he can spread his wings without feeling pressured. He will also be getting away from the shadow of legendary drivers like Max Verstappen.

What Can Albon Bring to the Williams Team From Red Bull?

Besides his raw speed, part of the reason why team Williams recruited Albon is his experience while working with Red Bull, which won the World Championship in 2021. He also has a good relationship with driver Nicholas Latifi, which works well for the squad's dynamic. Additionally, his close friend George Russel has given him lots of tips and advice to help him with his transition.

Albion seems like he has a lot to offer, but much will depend on the quality of the Williams car and how quickly he shakes off the rust from spending the last year on the sidelines. The Thai driver will have lots of technical secrets to bring from Red Bull to the team, although he has denied this reality. However, Albon revealed he has a good feeling why Red Bull's car was fast and how they managed to exploit their lap time from that car.