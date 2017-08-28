Top 3 racing-themed online slot games you must checkout if you're a F1 fan

If you're someone who loves F1 racing and also has great fondness for betting and online slot games, All Slots Casino is a portal you must definitely check out!

Regardless of who's your favourite driver on the F1 circuit or which team you back each year, considering you love for F1, you're guaranteed to love racing themed slots too. With the Belgium F1 race on the horizon, if you cannot make it in person lets take you through the top 3 racing-themed online slot games you may find interesting.

Formula X

While most of the racing-themed slot games are tangentially related to the F1 racing theme, Formula X from IGT is exactly about Formula One racing. You can see the F1 theme right from the name of the game, to its gameplay, its impressive graphics and audio-visual effects. Anyone who sleeps, eats, breathes Formula 1, and doesn't want anything to do with the other types of races, this promises to be just the right one for that person.

It's a 5-reel slot game that is packed with many interesting features, apart from 3 progressive jackpots! Please note, you should be playing all the 25 pay lines of the slot game in order to earn a jackpot finish, which implies a minimum bet amount of 25p.

On a side note, this may not be the ideal game if you're after ultramodern looks and 3-D graphics, however it's the best entertainment machine for anyone who loves F1 and has some interest in retro music. A driver's helmet, an impact gun, a trophy and a red cap can all be seen on the reels, giving the slot game a lot of authenticity vis-a-vis F1 racing. Although they are all animated renditions, they don't fail when it comes to delivering an adrenaline rush.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

A product of NetEnt which is one of the biggest developers of the online casino games in the market, Drive: Multiplier Mayhem is an excellent choice among racing themed slot games. It was released not too long ago and has already garnered a dedicated following.

The night theme of the game, with a car appearing to be racing on a dimly lit highway, in the background, is what really makes this game stand out from the others. You stand a chance of winning a massive 383,175 coins by using anywhere from 15 coins to 75 coins per spin.

Highway Kings

Everyone likes to think of himself as some kind of a king when cruising on a highway! Although this one's not the king of all racing themed slot games out there, it's definitely amongst the top ones in the business. The game features 9 play lines and 5 reels, guaranteeing you some solid wins.

If you look closely, it's a fairly simple online slot game as its design isn't overambitious. The reels seem pretty simple with symbols of dice, petrol cans and tyres on them. The exteriors feature American style trucks, with the pay line numbers indicated clearly on both sides. The bet size can be easily controlled in the panel provided below; you can set the bet amounts anywhere from 9p to £ 45 per spin.