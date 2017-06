Vettel looking good for Canada

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel heads to Canada as 1/1 favorite to win per My Top Sportsbooks' motorsports expert. With Mercedes and Red Bull fearful for Montreal in the wake of a difficult weekend in Monaco, especially for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes is anticipating further pain this weekend in Canada and again in Azerbaijan.



The main problem the German team faces is the way it works with the ultrasoft tyres in slow corners.



Unable to generate the desired temperature in all four tyres at the same time, Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both struggled in Monaco, the Briton finishing seventh, thereby allowing Vettel to stretch his championship lead to 25 points.



While Mercedes is looking into the problem it admits that it fears there is no short-term solution, consequently it heads to Canada this weekend fearing another difficult weekend.



While Red Bull had a far better weekend in Monaco, a high downforce track, it fears the next three races, which all feature low downforce circuits will work against it.



"I think we are certainly understanding the car better," said Christian Horner, according to Eurosport, "we are developing the car better, we are getting performance on the car and that has worked to good effect.



"But I am a little worried about Canada and Baku," he admitted, "because they are completely different challenges. Indeed, the next three circuits for us are really tough - Canada/Baku/Austria - they are going to be our biggest challenge of the calendar apart from Monza.



"If we can perform OK at those next three venues then with what is coming in the pipeline for further in the season the second half of the season for us can be stronger than the first half."



No such fears for Ferrari however, which currently appears to be working well on high and low downforce tracks, low speed corners, medium and high speed corners, on pretty much all compounds.



It is claimed that much of the Italian team's advantage this year is the result of information gleaned during last year's tyre tests, when Sebastian Vettel did much of the driving. Indeed, while the German carried out around 2,228 kilometres of testing and teammate Kimi Raikkonen 1,054, Lewis Hamilton carried out a mere 50.