F2: De Vries quickest on final day

Nyck De Vries has set the pace on the final day of the Formula 2 test at the Bahrain International Circuit, grabbing the top spot in both sessions as he denied his rivals twice over, with a time of 1:40.583, just seven thousands ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita and Oliver Rowland, in the morning session, and with an afternoon time of 1:41.880, ahead of Rapax teammate Johnny Cecotto and Norman Nato.

The morning session opened under overcast conditions and slightly cooler temperatures than seen for the last two days, with De Vries clearly enjoying the elements as he set the early pace. The PREMA pair of Charles Leclerc and Antonio Fuoco soon took over on top, with the Italian the first to drop below 1:41.

At the one hour mark yesterday's quickest driver Nicholas Latifi grabbed the top spot, but teammate Oliver Rowland had his eye on the prize: the Briton dethroned the Canadian by just eight hundredths, with Matsushita soon splitting the DAMS pair, indicating the fine margins between the teams, but with just over a half an hour remaining De Vries stole past them all, grabbing P1 by just 0.007s.

Following a one hour break the pitlane was green again, with de Vries the first man on track as he looked to resume hostilities. Artem Markelov topped the timesheets in the opening stages before the Pertamina Arden of Sean Gelael and Nato took over, but on the one hour mark Cecotto went top, ahead of De Vries and Nato.

The Dutchman bided his time before striking in the final hour, again grabbing the top spot with Nato closing in to P2, but Cecotto reclaimed the position just before the chequered flag to hand his Rapax team a 1-2 in the final session before the opening round of the season, to be run in Bahrain in just 2 weeks' time, on 14-16 April.

Morning Times

1. Nyck de Vries Rapax 1:40.583

2. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:40.590

3. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:40.618

4. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:40.679

5. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:40.780

6. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:40.844

7. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:40.916

8. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:41.180

9. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:41.181

10. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:41.197

11. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:41.211

12. Louis Deletraz Racing Engineering 1:41.281

13. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:41.329

14. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:41.448

15. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:41.592

16. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:41.602

17. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:41.960

18. Raoul Hyman Campos Racing 1:42.359

19. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:42.580

20. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:45.862



Afternoon Times

1. Nyck de Vries Rapax 1:41.888

2. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:41.914

3. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:42.807

4. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:43.821

5. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:44.042

6. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:44.923

7. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:45.007

8. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:45.111

9. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:45.265

10. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:45.354

11. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:45.436

12. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:45.656

13. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:45.754

14. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:45.841

15. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:46.061

16. Raoul Hyman Campos Racing 1:46.072

17. Louis Delétraz Racing Engineering 1:46.314

18. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:46.539

19. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:46.925

20. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:47.261

