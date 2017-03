Australian GP: Race notes - Sauber

Mixed feelings for the Sauber F1 Team during its 25th anniversary season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Antonio Giovinazzi finished his first ever Formula One race at the Albert Park in P12 putting in a strong performance. Conversely, Marcus Ericsson was unlucky as his Sauber C36-Ferrari got damaged after an incident with another car on lap one.

Marcus Ericsson: "A very disappointing race for me. I did not have a good start, but then I was fighting hard in the first couple of corners on lap one. Unfortunately, in turn 3 I got hit from behind, which caused lots of damage on the right side as well as to the floor of the car. From that moment on, it was all about finishing the race. Later on, I had to stop the car on track due to a hydraulic failure caused by the incident on lap one."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was a good race, and I am happy with my performance today. My objective was to gain more experience and collect mileage in the car. I will sit together with my engineers to analyze areas where I can improve. I want to thank the Sauber F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari again for this opportunity. It was an amazing race weekend for me."

Monisha Kaltenborn, Team Principal: "A very impressive performance from Antonio during his first Formula One race. He showed his potential as well as what the car is capable of. The lap times were quite satisfying. Marcus' race was ruined after the start in turn 3. The situation there was clear-cut, so it is incomprehensible why the stewards didn't react to the incident."

