Unfit Wehrlein withdraws from season opener

Sauber has decided to replace Pascal Wehrlein for the Australian Grand Prix as the German does not feel fit enough for a complete race distance due to his training deficit.

As of FP3 therefore, Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will take over the C36 for the rest of the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

"My fitness level is not as it should be for a full race distance because of my training deficit," said Wehrlein. "I explained the situation to the team yesterday evening. Therefore, the Sauber F1 Team has decided not to take any risks. It is a pity, but the best decision for the team."

"We have great respect of Pascal's openness and professionalism," said Monisha Kaltenborn. "This decision was definitely not an easy one for him, it underlines his qualities as a team player. The focus is now on his fitness level, and in such a situation we do not take any unnecessary risks. Pascal will be in China as planned."