Bratches reveals F1 Experiences™

As F1's new commercial boss, Sean Bratches, unveils a new experience for F1 fans, some things never change.

Yes folks, those little TM symbols so very much in evidence during Bernie Ecclestone's reign are still a beloved part of every press release issued by the sport's new owners.

Announcing the launch of F1 Experiences™ today, the trademark logo, so fiercely guarded by FOM's army - or whatever the collective noun is - of lawyers was everywhere.

"F1 Experiences™ will provide fans with benefits and access not available anywhere else," states the press release.

"For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to access unique Formula 1 race weekend experiences, from touring the track and walking the pit lane to meeting legends of the sport and the race stars of tomorrow competing in racing series such as F2™, GP3 and Porsche Super Cup.

Race tickets, VIP Hospitality and premium hotels will also be offered as part of these exclusive packages.

"F1 Experiences™ will offer a range of price points, ensuring that fans at every level are given the chance to experience a full weekend of thrilling insights into this high-octane sport.

Typical Formula 1 packages will include:

Carefully selected Grandstand seats, hospitality or VIP access to the world famous Formula One Paddock Club™

Privileged access to the circuits including expert guided bus tours on the tracks themselves

Formula 1 Paddock tours

Exclusive welcome parties with racing legends past and present

Dedicated tours of the Support Race Paddock

Expert hosts giving unique insights into the Formula 1 race weekend

Best available hotels

Daily dedicated transfers direct into the circuits

Exclusive merchandise and premiums

"The launch of F1 Experiences offers Formula 1 fans a fantastic opportunity to get closer to the action both on and off the track," said Managing Director, Commercial Operations, Sean Bratches. "We want people to experience the thrill of this exhilarating sport and that is what the F1 Experience programme will deliver."

Formula 1 has partnered with QuintEvents, a leader in sport events travel, to deliver these unique experiences.

Brian Ruede, President of QuintEvents, said: "Through this partnership, we will deliver the new gold standard in fan engagement for a truly global audience."

"We have an intimate understanding of what corporate and individual fans want to see and do when they go to a Formula 1 race.

"QuintEvents' role is to bundle the unique experiences of each circuit, along with travel requirements, into multiple package tiers and make it easy for customers to access them."

F1 Experiences™ guarantees a secure purchasing platform that gives fans exclusive, hassle-free access to buy packages with fixed pricing.

Packages, which start at approximately $700, will be available for purchase on March 23rd from the official Formula 1 website.

Form an orderly queue