Biggest sponsorship shirt deals in Europe

Evidently a lot of money has been pouring into sports/football over the past few years and with the popularity of the sport ever growing, more and more companies will be keen on getting a piece of the action in the foreseeable future.

Shirt sponsorship deals, due to its visible nature, are arguably the most sought after advertisements for many organizations and as a result, they are ready to splash extortionate amounts of money to have their respective brands on display in front of the jerseys of popular teams in European football. Here, we look at the biggest shirt sponsorship deals in European sports today.

1. Manchester United – Chevrolet (£47 million-a-year)

Manchester United are arguably one of the biggest and most popular teams in the world and many organizations are very keen on associating themselves with the Premier League giants as a result of their huge fan base around the world.

Unsurprisingly, a space on Manchester United's jersey is extremely valuable and American motoring company, Chevrolet, struck a shirt deal with the Red Devils back in 2015 worth a whopping £47 million-per-year.

In addition jersey manufacturers, Adidas, pay United £75 million-per-year while even their training shirt sponsorship deal with Aon, fetches the record Premier League title winners a cool, £17 million-per-year.

2. Barcelona – Rakuten (£47 million-a-year)

Much like Manchester United, Barcelona are among the most recognized and successful clubs in history of football and the Catalan based club boasts a huge following around the globe.

Despite their popularity though, Barcelona were not too keen on cashing in on their popularity a couple of years ago and they did have any sponsors on their shirts.

However, the offers coming their way have simply been too good to refuse and following a lucrative deal with Qatar Airways, the Spanish side have agreed a massive shirt sponsorship deal with Japanese E-commerce retailer Rakuten back in November.

The deal is set to come into effect during the 2017/18 campaign and the defending La Liga champions are set to pocket a cool £47 million-per-year due to the partnership.

3. Chelsea – Yokohama Tires (£40 million-a-year)

Chelsea have enjoyed a meteoric rise to become a superpower in European football over the past few years and the Blues are one of the best followed teams in the world at the moment.

While Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has pumped millions into Chelsea since taking over at the London-based club back in 2003, the club seem to adopting a more financially stable strategy over the past few years and this can be evidenced by a number of smart sponsorship deals.

Chelsea boast one of the most lucrative shirt partnerships in football, with their agreement with Japanese manufactures, Yokohama Tyres, signed in February 2015 fetching them a sizeable £40 million-per-year.

The entry of Betting companies into the game

It is no secret that Sporting Betting companies like MrGreen are also making their mark on European football and such organizations have become principle shirt sponsors for many clubs in recent years.

West Ham United announced that they would be extending their sponsorship deal with Malta based betting company Betway this summer and the new agreement is believed to be worth a princely £10 million-per-year for the Hammers, which is the 7th highest paid shirt deal in England.

British gambling company Bet365 has a £3.5 million-a-year deal with Stoke City while Philippines' Dafabet pays Sunderland £6 million-a-year to have their names displayed in front of the famous red-and-white Black Cats' jersey.

Kenyan betting operator Sport Pesa has a £3 million-a-year deal in place with Hull City while the Mansion Group sponsors both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth. Finally, West Bromwich Albion have a deal with Chinese online casino UK-K8.com and Watford are sponsored by 183.com, a company based in the Isle of Man.