Bruce McLaren elected to IMS Museum's Hall of Fame

Bruce McLaren has been elected to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum's Auto Racing Hall of Fame, along with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti.

The highly successful driver, designer, constructor and engineer, whose name lives on in the eponymous Formula 1 team that has captured eight Constructor's Championships and 12 driver's titles.

As a driver Bruce McLaren won four Formula 1 races, two Can-Am Series championships, and co-drove, with fellow kiwi Chris Amon, to a win in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

McLaren's car enjoyed particular success at Indianapolis, winning the 1972, 1974 and 1976 Indy 500s.

"Even decades after his passing, the name Bruce McLaren instantly conjures up vivid memories for racing enthusiasts around the world," said Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian Donald Davidson, "whether they be for his Formula One driving days; for his analytical approach to racing; his decision to start up his own marque, when he could well have continued to drive for other people; his utter dominance, along with fellow New Zealander Denis Hulme of the Can-Am series in the late 1960s; or for the legendary organizations he left behind which compiled multiple Formula One constructor championships and Indianapolis 500 wins."

McLaren and Franchitti were chosen by an esteemed panel of auto racing journalists, participants and historians from a star-studded ballot of 16 nominees, 7 of which received at least 50 percent of the vote. A nominee needed to be named on 75 percent of the ballots, or finish first in his or her voting category to be inducted.

The 2017 inductees were announced today, "Founders Day", the 108th anniversary of the day the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Company was officially formed.