Video: Red Bull tempts fate

Video teaser ahead of reveal of Red Bull's 2017 challenger, the RB13, makes light of triskaidekaphobia.

"Stroke that rabbit’s foot, grab that four-leaf clover, fling that horseshoe and crank up the Stevie Wonder," declared Red Bull this morning in a brief video teaser, "because after a long winter’s wait our 2017 challenger, the RB13, is here."

The car, which is likely to be the biggest threat to Mercedes this year - fingers crossed - takes to the Barcelona track tomorrow as the first day of pre-season testing gets underway.

Speaking earlier in the week, design guru Adrian Newey brushed off talk of the RB13 being unlucky, the number supposedly first getting its ‘bar karma’ reputation due to the fact that there were thirteen at the last supper.

"Number 13 is not luck, it's superstition," said the Briton, "and I'm not superstitious. The first car I was responsible for at McLaren was the MP4-13 and it won both championships."