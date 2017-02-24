SF70H hits the track

Following its low-key unveiling, Ferrari 2017 contender took to the Fiorano test track.

The designation '70' refers to the seventy years of history - not the points deficit to Red Bull in 2016 as one journo cheekily claimed - and shortly after today's low profile online reveal, the car took to the team's own test track at Fiorano to take its first steps.

Watched by Sergio Marchionne, Maurizio Arrivabene and Technical Director Mattia Binotto, the car headed out of its garage at 11:20, fitted with the 'demo' tyres which must be used on filming days. Though the same size as this year's tyres, the compounds are different.

It was certainly a rare sight, seeing a current F1 car running on Ferrari's home track, the rules no longer allow individual in-season testing, the sole exception being the 100kms allowed for promotional day.

First Kimi Raikkonen tried the new car, then Sebastian Vettel, splitting the allowed distance equally between them, despite the rain which delayed German's first run until 15:40.

Once the day's work was over, the staff got the chance to see the SF70H up close, before the car was loaded up onto a transporter, ready to head to the Catalunya Circuit, where the first test gets underway on Monday.

