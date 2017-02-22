Ricciardo reveals 2017 lid

Following yesterday's reveal from Max Verstappen, today it's Daniel Ricciardo's turn to show off a new helmet design.

His Arai helmet keeps faith with his previous livery but, like Max's design, riffs off the colour scheme of the RB13.

"We've changed it up a little bit this year," says Daniel. "A few things remain, others go with the theme of the car – but there’s still enough of my design to know that it's me and not Max! There's still a big difference between the two.

Designed by Jens Munser, F1's most celebrated helmet painter, Ricciardo's lid leaves little doubt as to who its owner is.

"While the Australian flag disappears from underneath the visor, the Southern Cross makes an appearance and the Honey Badger still snarls his presence at the rear.

"It's pretty subtle," says the Red Bull star, "it's still got the Aussie... tip of the hat.

"The Honey Badger has remained," he continues. "He's still as bad ass as ever. For a few years I had 'what would he do', but I wanted to change it this year so I'll probably go with a few different ones, but for now it's 'my time', which is pretty self-explanatory."

Indeed it is Daniel, indeed it is.