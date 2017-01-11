Pirelli reveals compounds for Bahrain and Russia

Pirelli has revealed the tyre compounds to be used at the Bahrain and Russian Grands Prix.

As the tyre nomination for long-haul events have to be made 15 weeks in advance, whereas for European races the deadline is nine weeks in advance, Pirelli has announced the following three compounds for the third and fourth rounds of the 2017 Formula One season.

In Bahrain (April 14 - 16) as in 2016, the P Zero White medium, P Zero Yellow soft and P Zero Red supersoft will be used.

One set of medium and one set of soft must be available (one of them to be used) at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

In Russia, (April 28 - 30) the P Zero Yellow soft, P Zero Red supersoft and P Zero Purple ultrasoft will be used, a step softer than in 2016.

One set of soft and one set of supersoft must be available (one of them to be used) at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyres for Q3.

As in 2016, each driver must save for Q3 one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds, this set will be given back to Pirelli after Q3 for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

For the first five events of the season all 13 sets for each driver are identical and defined in the regulations: seven sets of the softest of the three nominated compounds, four sets of the middle compound and two of the hardest compound nominated.