With the advent of the internet and proliferation of technology, the gambling industry has exploded with number of online sites.

Aggressive marketing and various promotional tools according to varying consumer preferences have now become important aspects of online betting. One such type of special promotion in an online casino is The No Deposit Bonus. It is a type of promotion that offers money to players if they open a new gambling account.

The main mechanism or concept behind this bonus is simple. In the player’s account a certain amount of money is placed by the casino and the player is provided with the opportunity to play in real money mode. The player need not require depositing any amount prior to doing so. As the name itself explains it is a no deposit bonus and the player does not require deposit any sum in order to play through their account.

Hence, the players who want to take a chance in the betting and who want to try their fortune in betting at slots, planetwin 365 promotion No deposit bonus could be considered as a great advantage for them. The name is self-explanatory and it suggests that when the player signs up for the first time on the website, he is given a bonus by the casino site and they are not required to deposit any sum to claim it. And the best fact about this type of bonus is that players can play risk-free because their money is not at risk. The fact of the matter is that they are wagering casino money.

An added advantage of this no deposit slot bonus can be players have the chance to get themselves familiar with the site, its rules and regulations together with the obligations and what all slot games offerings the site has to offer. Moreover, another major benefit is from no deposit bonus is that players can keep their winnings they earned from the bonus amount and players, after meeting certain wagering requirements can cash out their winnings.

How to Get No Deposit Bonus

Online Casinos offering such no deposit bonus may have certain conditions to be met by the players under which such a promotion is offered by the casino site.

Usually, online casino sites provides a certain promo or coupon code and such codes are usually available on the casino cashier page. Practically, when the player enters such a coupon code, casino that works with codes will pay the amount once the code is entered in the system.

But, there can be cases, where the technical support of the site will send its approval of receiving coupon code from the players.

Generally, soon after the sign up, no deposit bonus are given to players right away and this process is carried out automatically.

Withdrawals

Usually, players are allowed to hold the winnings generated through a no deposit bonus, but they have to fulfill certain gambling requirements. For example, a player may be required to bet the bonus amount number of times before making a withdrawal.

The essential point to consider is to check out terms and conditions of the online casino providing no deposit bonus, as there may be certain requirements to be met.