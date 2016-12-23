Marchionne still harbours Alfa Romeo F1 dream

It was a year ago, at the annual Ferrari Christmas media lunch, that Sergio Marchionne suggested that the Alfa Romeo name could return to F1.

"It's incredible how the Alfa marque remains in people's hearts," he said of the Lombardy marque with which Juan Manuel Fangio won the 1950 and 1951 titles. "For that very reason we are thinking about bringing it back, as our competitor, to racing, to Formula One. It's important for Alfa to return."

Withdrawing as a manufacturer at the end of 1951, Alfa Romeo returned to the grid in 1979 and remained until 1985 though never coming anywhere near the success of those opening two seasons. As an engine manufacturer the Italian marque supplied a number of teams between 1961 and 1988, including McLaren, March, Brabham and Osella.

Part of the Fiat Group since 1986, Alfa Romeo has been involved in racing, in one form or another, since 1911 when it contested the Targa Florio. Indeed, Ferrari founder, Enzo Ferrari, raced for the works team before leaving to establish his own team, Scuderia Ferrari.

Speaking at this year's media lunch, it was clear that Marchionne is still keen to see Alfa Romeo back in F1, if only to help develop Italian driving talent such as GP2 runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi, who this week was named as Ferrari's third driver for 2017.

"Alfa Romeo could become a fine breeding ground for young Italian drivers," he said. "The best one, Giovinazzi, is already with us, but there are others besides him, and they are struggling to find space.

"Alfa Romeo, more than our customer teams, could offer them that space," he continued, referring to Sauber and Haas."

However, before those of a certain age get too misty-eyed, Marchionne warned that the Italian marque must concentrate on its primary business, that of selling road cars, before it can hope to help develop Italian talent.

"There is room for an Alfa Romeo return, possibly as a collaboration with Ferrari," he said. "But not yet though, because Alfa must first make money through sales of the Giulia and the Stelvio."